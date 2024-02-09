LQR House Inc. Announces Marketing Collaboration with Alamo Distilling

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces its latest marketing partnership with Alamo Distilling, a dynamic player in the world of craft distilleries.

Having previously collaborated on the Rasta Bob Coconut Rum, which sold out on the cwspirits.com platform, LQR House is thrilled to collaborate with Alamo Distilling again. The partnership will extend beyond Rasta Bob, encompassing a custom marketing campaign for a total of five of Alamo Distilling's key products.

The selected products include Rasta Bob Coconut Rum, South Town Chamoy Spirit, Ellsworth Gin, Alamo Black Label Bourbon, and Alamo Vodka. LQR House, leveraging its influencer network of 550 individuals, plans to craft engaging and entertaining content that captures the essence of each product. The goal is to replicate the success achieved with Rasta Bob and elevate these spirits into the limelight.

Alamo Distilling, founded in 2015 by Daniel Taylor and Noel Burns, two corporate refugees with a shared passion for distillery innovation, is deeply rooted in Texan values and traditions. LQR House, aiming for partnering with brands that possess a distinct and unique identity, is excited to use all efforts trying to bring Alamo Distilling's story to a broader audience through creative and viral-worthy content.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, expressed his enthusiasm: "It's amazing to witness the growth of the brands we work with, evolving from a single SKU to a comprehensive product line. We become deeply attached to the brands we collaborate with, and we are immensely proud to join forces with Alamo Distilling once again to promote their entire range of new products. At LQR House, we value innovation and quality, and we believe that Alamo Distilling perfectly embodies those principles."

As part of its strategic vision for 2024, LQR House aims to double its marketing client portfolio. LQR House management believes that each new marketing contract would be able to contribute to the Company's revenue growth, aligning with its commitment to expanding its influence in the spirits and beverage market.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a proven return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Alamo Distilling

Alamo Distilling Co., situated in the heart of San Antonio, Texas, is a dynamic craft distillery renowned for producing a diverse array of spirits, including bourbon, whiskey, rum, vodka, and specialty liqueurs. Open to the public for engaging tours and tastings, their facility provides a firsthand experience of their commitment to craftsmanship. With a strong emphasis on creativity and innovation, Alamo Distilling embraces Texan values and traditions, proudly serving as one of the "grain to glass" distilleries in the state. They source local grains, supporting fellow local businesses and farmers. Alamo Distilling is motivated by a mission to handcraft premium quality spirits that vividly represent the essence of San Antonio. Conveniently located at 2030 E. Houston St. in downtown San Antonio, Alamo Distilling invites all to partake in the magic of South Texas, bringing a taste of the region's rich flavors and traditions to enthusiasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC and other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

