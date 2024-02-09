

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V.'s (STLA) subsidiary Chrysler has shared a glimpse of its vision for a fully electrified future for its brand with advanced technology and sustainable designs.



The company announced that a final teaser will be released on February 12, which will be followed by a full reveal on February 13 on its website.



Also, the automaker stated that it will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and an all-electric portfolio in 2028.



Currently, Stellantis' stock is trading at $24.24, up 0.8 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



