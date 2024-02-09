

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market turned weak after a slightly positive start Friday morning, and despite briefly emerging above the flat line around late morning, failed to find support and eventually ended the day's session on a negative note.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 47.27 points or 0.42% at 11,091.58. The index, which edged up to 11,161.06 in early trades, touched a low of 11,064.90 in the final hour.



Nestle ended nearly 3% down. Givaudan and Holcim settled lower by 1.48% and 1.22%, respectively.



Alcon climbed 1.85%. Sonova and Logitech International ended higher by 1.14% and 1.05%, respectively. Richemont, UBS Group and Novartis posted modest gains.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco, BKW, SIG Combibloc and Lindt & Spruengli lost 2.4 to 2.8%. Ems Chemie Holding, Barry Callebaut, Clariant, Swiss Prime Site, Flughafen Zurich and Sandoz ended lower by 1.2 to 2%.



ams OSRAM AG soared 12.6% after reporting Q4 sales in line with market expectations.



Straumann Holding and VAT Group gained 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. Swatch Group, Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding gained 0.5 to 0.7%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken