

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Friday amid bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer than earlier thought, and that a rate cut will likely happen only by the second quarter of the year.



A weak dollar helped limit the yellow metal's downside. The dollar index dropped to 103.95 in early New York session, and despite regaining some ground, remains weak at 104.06, down 0.1% from Thursday's close.



The likelihood of a Fed rate cut in March is currently priced at around 20%, compared to 16% before the inflation revisions.



Gold futures for April ended down $9.20 at $2,038.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended lower by $0.042 at $22.594 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.6815 per pound, down $0.0205 from the previous close.



Data from the Labor Department showed a modest downward revision to consumer price growth in December. The revised data showed the consumer price index rose by 0.2% in December compared to the previously reported 0.3% increase.



Meanwhile, the increase by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, was unrevised at 0.3%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken