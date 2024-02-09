

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is beta testing an artificial intelligence powered advertising tool, dubbed 'Magic Words', for its Disney plus and Hulu streaming platforms, according to a Reuters report.



Unlike the traditional demographic advertising, the ad tool will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze Disney's library to play commercials matching the mood of the movies and shows.



By analyzing and tagging scenes, Disney's magic words tool identifies the contents, brands, images and mood within each scene, the report stated. The information will be stored as metadata, which will be later utilized by brands to play personalized advertisements.



The report further stated that the tool will help advertisers to maximize the impact of commercials by connecting with the emotions of consumers.



Currently, the new advertising tool is in beta testing with six advertising companies namely, Omnicom (OMC), Group M, Dentsu (DNTUF), Horizon Media, IPG Mediabrands (IPG) and Publicis Media (PUBGY), Disney stated in the report.



The innovative tool was first showcased by Disney at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.



