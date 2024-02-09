

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has started compiling guidelines for tech giants, such as Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google, Meta Platforms' (META) Facebook, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, in order to conduct democratic elections without the risk of generative artificial intelligence and deepfakes.



'We know the electoral period in the EU is going to be targeted by hybrid attacks and foreign interference of all kinds,' EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said. 'That is why we are making full use of all the tools offered by the DSA to ensure platforms comply with their obligations and are not misused to manipulate our elections, while safeguarding freedom of expression.'



The Commission urged the technology platforms and search engines covered under the Digital Services Act or DSA to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of disinformation and hate speech in order to ensure free and fair elections in Portugal, Belgium, Croatia, Romania and Austria.



'With the Digital Services Act, we have concrete tools to work together with online platforms. We can address the emerging online risks to electoral processes, like deep fakes,' said Margrethe Vestager, the Commission's Vice President. 'We can enable people, in a safe way, to engage, discuss and make up their minds without illegal interference.'



'Generative AI can notably be used to mislead voters or to manipulate electoral processes by creating and disseminating inauthentic, misleading synthetic content regarding political actors, false depiction of events, election polls, contexts or narratives,' according to draft guidelines.



The Commission had also asked the tech giants to offer their feedback on the guidelines. The public consultation is open for feedback till March 7.



