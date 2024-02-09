

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After trading marginally up during the European session, the U.S. dollar turned weak and stayed subdued through much of the day's session on Friday with investors continuing to assess the outlook for interest rates.



Data from the Labor Department showed a modest downward revision to consumer price growth in December. The revised data showed the consumer price index rose by 0.2% in December compared to the previously reported 0.3% increase.



Meanwhile, the increase by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, was unrevised at 0.3%.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.95 from 104.26, recovered to 104.07.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened marginally to 1.0787, and against Pound Sterling, it eased to 1.2632 from 1.2617.



The dollar was down slightly against the Japanese currency, fetching 149.26 yen a unit. Against the Aussie, the dollar weakened to 0.6525, down more than 0.5% from the previous close.



The Swiss franc weakened against the greenback to 0.8747, and the Loonie was flat at 1.3461 a U.S. dollar.



