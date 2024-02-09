American Healthcare REIT, Inc.: American Healthcare REIT Announces Closing of Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc., (the "Company"), a self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities, announced today that it has completed its public offering of 64,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 8,400,000 shares of common stock in the offering to cover overallotments.

Shares of the Company's common stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 7, 2024 under the symbol "AHR."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to repay approximately $717.6 million of the amount outstanding under its credit facility.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays and Truist Securities are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Citizens JMP, Fifth Third Securities, Regions Securities LLC and Credit Agricole CIB acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, Attn: Prospectus Department, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email to [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn.: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; KeyBanc Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 7th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, by fax at 1-216-689-0845; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and has been declared effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. is a self-managed REIT that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing primarily on medical office buildings, senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare-related facilities. As of September 30, 2023, its total assets of approximately $4.6 billion consisted of 298 buildings and integrated senior health campuses owned and/or operated by the Company that are located in 36 states, the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man, representing approximately 18.9 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Contact:

Alan Peterson

VP, Investor Relations & Finance

(949) 270-9200

[email protected]

SOURCE American Healthcare REIT, Inc.