FACC: The year 2024 marks the 35th anniversary of aerospace supplier FACC. Since its foundation in 1989, the company has grown from a small team of visionaries in the Fischer Ski & Tennis research department to a global player of the aerospace industry. All major aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, COMAC, Collins, Rolls Royce and Pratt & Whitney place their trust in the know-how of the Austrian aviation specialist, which has enabled considerable weight savings and thus lower fuel consumption in flight operations with its lightweight construction innovations from the very beginning. The aerospace industry currently boasts full order books for years to come. FACC is also benefiting from this with a record order backlog of USD 5.8 billion. This ...

