Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - LinkDaddy's newly launched service is intended to help businesses increase their domain authority to make them more visible to prospective clients searching for their product or service on Google Maps.

LinkDaddy Announces Google Maps Ranking Service For Local Small Businesses



With over a billion users each month, Google Maps is the most popular app for those searching for a business local to them. Smaller business owners, however, often lack the technical or analytical knowledge to improve their company's chances of being suggested to potential customers when they search for the eponymous "service or product near me." With these insights in mind, LinkDaddy created its Google Maps ranking service, explains LinkDaddy CEO, Tony Peacock.

Mr. Peacock says: "How we use the internet is constantly evolving, however, the vast majority of people still use a search engine, like Google, to find new businesses in their vicinity. This is why I developed our cost-effective Google Maps Ranking service to help businesses better their chances of being suggested to these new customers through improved GMB positioning."

There are several factors that can affect a business' ranking on Google Maps, the team says. The Google algorithm arranges businesses based on the number and quality of reviews and the site's domain authority, as well as the distance of the business from the searcher's location. Whilst geography is rigid and unchangeable, it is possible to influence other aspects of the search engine ranking, Mr. Peacock explains.

LinkDaddy's Google Maps Ranking service encompasses niche-relevant backlink creation and the opportunity to embed a business' GMB in external content, such as blogs. This approach is intended to improve a business' authenticity and perceived value by the search engine algorithm, which will rank it higher for relevant search terms. Refining and targeting these specific keywords is also offered as part of LinkDaddy's service.

Tony Peacock's process, which is broken down for prospective clients on the LinkDaddy website, includes using 4G automated mobile technology to generate searches for the business. This process both tests the improvements made to the business' GMB and enhances its popularity as a search term for Google Maps, resulting in an increased likelihood of the business being promoted to local customers.

