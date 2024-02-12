ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - JANUARY 2024

MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

On Thursday 11 January, Roche Bobois showcased the Palatine collection, its latest collaboration with French designer Christophe Delcourt, to the press. And so, in a typically Parisian apartment near the Place des Vosges, journalists from the French and international press got to see a sneak preview of the collection's various elements. Based on the interaction between wood and stone, the Palatine dining table and sideboard elegantly combine walnut with travertine. With these two pieces, it is as if Christophe Delcourt has hewn the materials from the block, leaving them polished by time. The settee and armchair are complementary pieces in the same vein. Made from wool and alpaca, the new bouclette fabric enhances the plush feel of this generously inviting model.

ROCHE BOBOIS AWARDED FOUR PRIZES AT THE FRENCH DESIGN 100 EVENT

The French Design 100 awards acknowledge the 100 best object and spatial design projects that promote French creativity worldwide. This prize honours the association of interior designers or architects and manufacturers like Roche Bobois, who embody the intrinsic values of French design: creativity, sustainable innovation, expertise and a certain flair. The FD100 awards ceremony took place on 19 January in Paris at the Maison & Objet international trade fair.

A number of Roche Bobois creations received awards at this event: the Calligraphie desk, designed by Julien Vidame; the Rio Ipanema collection, designed by Bruno Moinard; the Cinecitta lamp, designed by Fabrice Berrux; and the Corail dining table, in 3D printed concrete, designed by Antoine Fritsch and Vivien Durisottie.

These four prizes underscore the quality and diversity of their respective creations, made possible thanks to the close collaboration between Roche Bobois and talented designers.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.5 million.

