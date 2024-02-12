Anzeige
WKN: A3E4JL | ISIN: FR001400MDW2 | Ticker-Symbol: D08
Stuttgart
12.02.24
09:07 Uhr
7,180 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STIF SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIF SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
12.02.2024 | 08:53
104 Leser
STIF announces coverage initiation of its stock by GreenSome Finance

PRESS RELEASE

STIF announces coverage initiation of its stock by GreenSome Finance

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, February 12, 2024 - 8:30 am - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), expert in the explosion protection, announces today that GreenSome Finance has initiated coverage of its stock.Link here.

GreenSome Finance began covering the stock with a study entitled "Best of the BESS". In this study, GreenSome Finance recommended buying the stock, with a target price of €12.73, representing a potential upside of 79% compared with the closing price on February 9, 2024.

Upcoming publication:

2023 annual revenue

February 21, 2024, after market close

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last ten years by expanding into passive protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 189 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and three plants in France and Asia, and soon in the USA, the Group intends to become a leader in this sector, which is directly linked to the exponential growth of the renewable energies market.

Contacts

STIF
External Relations
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
+33(0)2 41 72 16 83		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investor Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@actifin.fr
+33(0)1 56 88 11 22		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Press Relations
Michael Scholze
michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com
+33(0)1 56 88 11 14
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWeakplsaG6cm2mfZspra2OVmGlimJbJaJbGlmNulpydaG9knJlobsmZZnFllm1m
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84180-20240212_stif_pr-coverage-greensome_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
