Montag, 12.02.2024
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
12.02.24
08:00 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
12.02.2024 | 09:46
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investment Portfolio Update and Online Investor Presentation

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investment Portfolio Update and Online Investor Presentation 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investment Portfolio Update and Online Investor Presentation 
12-Feb-2024 / 08:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Investment Portfolio Update and Online Investor Presentation 
London, UK 12 February 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder 
and investor is pleased to report several updates and developments from investees within its Web3 investment portfolio. 
Recognising the rapid pace of growth of the Web3 space, and the strong ongoing progress from the Company's investees 
and partners, Coinsilium will be delivering an online investor-focused presentation and update scheduled for release 
online this Wednesday, 14 February. Further details can be found below. 
Further investee updates are anticipated, and additional announcements are expected to follow in due course. 
SILTA FINANCE UPDATE 
Coinsilium holds a convertible loan and option interest in Silta 
Silta Finance ("Silta") is an AI-driven climate financing platform, that conducts swift and efficient bankability and 
sustainability assessments for infrastructure projects (renewables, water, waste). 
Silta has notified Coinsilium that it has recently received an investment from a top 10 global infrastructure 
development bank ("Bank") as part of a strategic partnership agreement to build a climate financing marketplace, 
powered by AI, for bankability and sustainability assessments. 
This strategic partnership aims to help support governments, infrastructure developers, and financial institutions to 
reach their goals of deploying USUSD800B towards Climate Financing by 2030. 
The Silta AI toolkit and marketplace aim to help sustainable infrastructure projects accelerate through due diligence 
and financial close, thereby reaching their financing goals in timescales that would otherwise be impossible to achieve 
via established methods and procedures. 
Silta's strategic partnership with the Bank aims to create the benchmark for climate financing due diligence, thereby 
unlocking an USUSD800B opportunity within Asian markets, opening the door to a USUSD1.3T global market for projects driving 
the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. 
Silta Finance objectives are to provide the following: 
   -- AI-driven platform specialising in fast, effective bankability and sustainability assessments for 
  sustainable infrastructure projects (renewables, water, waste). 
   -- Showcase approved sustainable projects on the Silta Impact marketplace with Due Diligence reports and 
  sustainability ratings. 
   -- Invite financiers (banks, private equity, pension funds) to evaluate and take part investment 
  opportunities. 
   -- Offer bundling of projects under USUSD100 million as Asset Backed Securities (ABS), to diversify risk and 
  appeal to major investors. 
Investment Terms announced 14 September 2023 whereby Coinsilium reported that it entered into a Convertible Loan 
Agreement for USUSD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USUSD5 million. The loan was granted for a period of six months, 
converting at maturity into 22,306 new common shares at USD 2.2416 per share. 
Coinsilium also signed an Option Agreement for up to USUSD500,000 for the right to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares 
in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USUSD7.5 million valid for 12 months from 14 September 2023. Subject to loan 
conversion and Options exercised in full, Coinsilium will hold a total of 6.7% of the common shares in Silta. 
YELLOW NETWORK UPDATE 
Coinsilium holds a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") in Yellow 
Yellow is a Layer-3 decentralised Broker Clearing Network powered by state channels used for communicating and trading 
between brokers and aggregating liquidity of connected nodes. 
Exchanges, brokers, and trading firms connect to the P2P network using a unified communication protocol. The main 
target of Yellow Network is to interconnect all blockchains unlocking access to liquidity for truly decentralised, 
cross-chain and ultra-high-speed trading. 
Yellow Network has updated its product roadmap for the Yellow Token public launch and token listing which is now slated 
for Q2 2024. The token listing is a critical milestone since, once tokens are issued and listed on an exchange, this 
will provide for a mark-to-market valuation reference point for Coinsilium's investment and potential liquidity event 
subject to vesting terms. 
Investment Terms announced 21 April 2022 whereby Coinsilium reported that it had entered into a SAFT (Simple Agreement 
for Future Tokens) with Layer3 Fintech Ltd for USD200,000 worth of future Yellow Network digital tokens to be 
distributed throughout a vesting period. 
GREENGAGE UPDATE 
Coinsilium holds an Equity Investment in Greengage 
Greengage Global Holding Limited ("Greengage") is a digital finance pioneer that provides a platform of 
relationship-based e-money account services to SMEs, high net worth individuals, and digital asset firms to the highest 
ethical, security and compliance standards. Alongside account services, Greengage provides clients access to a B2B 
lending platform offering digital sources of money. Tailored services are delivered by people, empowered by technology. 
Greengage has notified Coinsilium that it has signed an agreement with a new regulated partner to bring forward the 
launch of its USD currency accounts (as well as several other currencies including CHF, SEK and CAD) along with FX and 
SWIFT payments for its clients. 
This is very exciting news for the team as there still remain very few "crypto friendly" payment providers offering USD 
accounts. Greengage management expect that this new agreement will both help to attract new clients for their services 
as well as strengthen their existing client relationships. 
Greengage also advised that they continue to maintain a healthy pipeline for new account opening submissions and that 
they are currently exploring collaborations to progress a new line of SME digital debt offering with potential partners 
(digitally wrapping debt offerings cut down on costs considerably). The first pilot for SME commercial paper is 
currently underway. 
Investment Terms announced 15 June 2023 whereby Coinsilium reported the conversion of its Greengage loan note and 
subscription for new shares. Coinsilium holds 27,133 Greengage A shares and 8,370 Greengage warrants to subscribe to 
Greengage shares at an exercise price of GBP28.87, at a valuation of GBP36 million valid, for two years from 15 June 
2023. 
The 15 June funding round values Greengage at GBP30 million or a price of GBP24.05 per share. This valuation results in a 
25.51% increase in the value of Coinsilium's initial 2021 stake in Greengage. Investment value equivalent in GBP as at 
30 June 2023 was GBP652,549, as reported in the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the 
Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2023. 
GGs.io UPDATE 
Coinsilium holds a SAFT in GGs.io 
GGs.io ("GGs") is a major Gaming hub in Latin America with 140 million users and acts as a gateway to the Latin America 
('LatAm') market for AAA and Web3 game studios. In the video gaming industry, the term "AAA Games" refers to a 
classification indicating high-budget, high-profile games typically created and distributed by prominent, 
well-established publishers. These games are commonly considered "blockbusters" due to their widespread popularity and 
generally boast larger development and marketing budgets compared to other game categories. 
GGs develops customised offerings for its clients to provide exclusive experiences to GGs community members whilst 
boosting its client's reach and visibility in the LatAm gaming market. GGs currently works with Web3 games 'League of 
Kingdoms', 'Champions Ascension' and mobile role-playing game (RPG) shooter FTW by Jungle and is in discussion with 
Emerge, the main agency for the game catalogue of Immutable X, the first layer2 scaling solution for non-fungible 
tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum. 
GGs has recently notified Coinsilium that it has partnered with Off The Grid ("OTG"), one of the most highly 
anticipated games in Web3 gaming. The goal is to acquire new users and help OTG scale in LatAm which can also open the 
door for other AAA Web3 game to launch in Latam in partnership with GGs. 
GGs Management advise that they believe the next 6 months will be defining for the Web3 gaming industry in the region 
and their commitment is to be the best positioned platform to take over this opportunity in the LatAm market. 
Investment Terms announced 22 June 2022 whereby the Company reported that, as part of the GGs.io 2022 pre-seed round, 
Coinsilium entered into an advisory agreement and SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) for USD100,000 worth of 
future GGs digital tokens to be distributed throughout a vesting period. 
GGs investors also include high-profile names in the Blockchain venture space such as Boost (Draper's blockchain 
incubator), Ripio Ventures, and Orange DAO (Y-Combinator alumni investment pool). 
StockBox Investor Online Presentation 
Coinsilium will be delivering an online Investor Presentation and Update, hosted by StockBox Media, scheduled for 
release this Wednesday, 14 February. Management will be taking this opportunity to expand on the significance of 
today's updates, to be followed by a Q+A session. Investors are invited to submit in advance any questions they may 
have to info@stockboxmedia.com with "Coinsilium Questions" in the subject line. 
A pdf version of the latest Coinsilium Investor Presentation is available for download from the Company's website via 
the following link: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations 
The online Investor Presentation will be available to view on YouTube from Wednesday 14 February onwards via the 
following link: https://www.youtube.com/@StockBox 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 Coinsilium Group Limited                  +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman             +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson                        +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  303065 
EQS News ID:  1834783 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1834783&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2024 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
