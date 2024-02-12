AlzeCure Pharma broadcasts live expert event on Alzheimer's around highly current gamma-secretase modulators

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for CNS diseases, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced today announced that the company will hold a live expert event on February 19 at 15:00 with Professor Henrik Zetterberg as special expert guest speaker.

In the symposium, titled "Advances in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease - Small molecule gamma-secretase modulators (GSMs) as promising disease-modifying treatments", Professor Zetterberg will provide an overview of cutting-edge science in the Alzheimer's disease, with a focus on recent developments in the therapeutic and diagnostic areas. Professor Zetterber will be joined by AlzeCure's CEO, Martin Jönsson, and CSO, Johan Sandin, who will also discuss the company's progress in the development of potentially disease-modifying treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other CNS disorders.

AlzeCure's Alzstatin platform consists of potent and selective GSMs that have been shown to reduce the production of toxic Aß42 oligomers by more than 60% in preclinical models of Alzheimer's disease, without impacting other signalling pathways controlled by gamma-secretase, a major limitation of first-generation gamma-secretase inhibitors (GSIs). AlzeCure's GSMs concurrently increase the production of Aß37 and Aß38, which have shown protective properties by preventing Aß aggregation. The Alztatin program will benefit from the clinical development path being layed out by Roche which also has a GSM in development, RG6289, demonstrating big pharma validation and interest in the mechanism. At the recent CTAD conference, Roche presented phase I clinical data for RG6289, showing proof-of-mechanism and a good safety profile.

AlzeCure's NeuroRestore (Trk-PAM) program is designed to improve cognition in Alzheimer's disease and other CNS disorders, with data also suggesting potential disease-modifying effects. The program has demonstrated a good safety profile and target engagement in phase I and is in preparation for phase II studies.

Agenda

15:00 - Welcome address, agenda & company overview - Martin Jönsson, CEO, AlzeCure

15:10 - Alzheimer's disease and the amyloid hypothesis - Henrik Zetterberg, MD, PhD, Gothenburg University. & University College London

15:50 - Alzstatin: a small molecule disease modifying and preventive therapy against Alzheimer's - Johan Sandin, PhD, CSO, AlzeCure

16:05 - Q&A

16:25 - Concluding remarks - Martin Jönsson, CEO, AlzeCure

The event is in collaboration with Finwire, requires no pre-registration and can be followed via: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/alzecure-pharma/capital-market-day/

The presentation will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ as well at AlzeCure's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@alzecurepharma5138

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

