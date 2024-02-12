

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday ahead of key U.S. CPI data as well as U.K. GDP and inflation readings due this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,570 after falling 0.3 percent on Friday.



BP Plc and Shell were seeing modest gains even as crude oil prices slipped after climbing 6 percent last week.



GSK fell about 1 percent despite receiving Fast Track designation for its chronic hepatitis B bepirovirsen drug from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Tritax Big Box REIT fell over 3 percent. The real estate investment trust has reached a deal to buy U.K. Commercial Property REIT Ltd. for 0.444 new ordinary BBOX shares per UKCM share.



