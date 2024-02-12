Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), today announced revenue for January 2024 was approximately $350,000.00 USD, with Libra 9 GmbH generating approximately $50,000.00 USD in revenue and Luxora generating approximately $300,000.00 USD.

Last week, the leaders of Germany's coalition government publicly announced that they reached a final agreement on a bill to legalize cannabis, setting the stage for a vote in the final week of February with enactment expected in April. "We are very pleased about this announcement as it gives us clarity as we push forward with Luxora Solutions initiatives for the German market," stated Jan Schwager, CEO of Luxora.

Luxora Solutions will lease fully equipped production units to the coming Cannabis Clubs in Germany and provide a range of paid consulting services regarding cultivation, legal and compliance aspects to the clubs. Cannabis Clubs will be permitted to onboard up to 500 members who will be allowed to receive up to 50g of cannabis per month from their club, bringing the maximum monthly amount that one club can supply to its members to 25kg. Luxora Solutions production units will be laid out to produce up to 25kg of dried cannabis flower per 8-10 week harvest cycle. Each unit can be leased at a price of 25,000.00€ plus consumables per month. Depending on the size of the clubs it will take up to three production units per club to fulfill the required monthly amount of cannabis.

"With an estimated 1.48 million frequent cannabis users (1) in Germany and based on our discussion with prospective cannabis club founders throughout the last year we see a strong demand for the emerging Club model in Germany. Our goal is to establish Luxora as a trusted and reliable partner, ensuring that clubs who will be signing up with us will be able to supply product of the highest quality on par with recreational markets in the US and Canada" said Stefan Röhrl, Luxoras Chief Strategy officer. More information regarding Luxora solutions and its offering for cannabis clubs can be found on the newly created website https://www.luxora-solutions.de/en

Also under the new legislation, for the first time in close to a hundred years Germans will be allowed to grow Cannabis at home again. Based on 5.3 million cannabis users (2) in Germany and at three plants per person this change will open a new market for cannabis seeds and clones. "We're excited to explore what new possibilities this will bring for HolistiCH with its unique catalogue of top tier genetics," states Justin Cassels Chief Production Officer at Luxora.

The Magic Lappen had a strong start to the new year as Libra 9 finalized a central listing agreement with EDEKA Germany. "This new listing makes the Magic Lappen available to more than 11,000 stores belonging to the EDEKA group in Germany. EDEKA will start promoting the Magic Lappen on its internal sales platform. We see this as a result of our continued partnership with EDEKA," states Axel Reinke, CEO of CBD of Denver. EDEKA has ordered an additional 900 units for a special spring-cleaning promotion in its stores.

Last Thursday, the Magic Lappen made its first appearance on live television, with Axel Reinke presenting the product during two one-hour slots on Channel 21. The Lappen was offered in a three-piece set, with more than 700 sets, totaling over 2,100 units, sold during the two broadcasts. "Channel 21 offers us the perfect platform to showcase the multitude of advantages that the Magic Lappen has to offer to a wide audience and to really let the product shine," emphasizes Mr. Reinke. The live sessions were recorded and will continue to be aired on TV in the coming weeks. The recording can be found at the following link: https://www.channel21.de/mediathek/showvideo/1800Channel20240208

Current updates:

We previously filed our notice of corporate action for our name change with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) and the company is working with Finra to finalize the process. We have responded to Finra's initial questions and comments, and company counsel is regularly in contact with Finra to move the process along.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

About LUXORA Inc.

LUXORA Inc. is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

