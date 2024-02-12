

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has transferred his official duties to his deputy after he was hospitalized again.



Dr.John Maddox, Trauma Medical Director, and Dr.Gregory Chesnut, Center for Prostate Disease Research of the Murtha Cancer Center Director, said in a statement that Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday following symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue.



After a series of tests and evaluations, the Secretary was admitted into the critical care unit at the military hospital for supportive care and close monitoring, they added.



'At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalized. The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent,' the statement said.



Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that at 4:55 pm Sunday, Austin transferred the functions and duties of the office of the Secretary of Defense to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. Hicks have taken charge of the key Cabinet post of the Biden administration.



Ryder said in a press release that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified of the transfer of duties.



The US defense chief was hospitalized twice after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December.



Complications developed after a surgery on December 22 forced the 70 year-old retired four-star general to be admitted in Walter Reed on New Year's Day.



