Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) ("Showcase") is pleased to announce it has designed a 12-hole angled drill program from five drill pads totaling 12,000 feet of drilling at its Dixie Flats-North Star Property located in Nevada. The angled holes are designed to penetrate the Chainman Shale, Webb Mudstone and Devils Gate limestone near mineralized structures. The interfaces of these three units along geologic structures hosts the primary mineralization at the property, and interpretation of the new CSAMT data has provided exciting drill targets to refine the location of these structures. This new drilling should significantly increase the confidence in the location of the structures locally and will be highly valuable in improving the structural and lithologic models of the property.

The primary NNE-SSW structure along trend with the Dark Star Gold deposit is targeted by multiple angled holes, crossing the interpreted structure bearing mineralization, as shown in Figure 1. A second exciting target has been identified as a cross-cutting structure and is also being targeted with multiple drillholes as shown in Figure 2. The remaining holes in the program are designed to expand the zone of known mineralization to the south along the primary structure.

If ore bearing mineralization is successfully identified in both targeted geologic structures, this exploration will confirm the presence of a previously unidentified cross-cutting feature to the primary mineralization trend of the region. This would greatly increase the known body of mineralization at the project.

Showcase is currently reviewing the drill program with several potential drillers and plans to have the bits turning this spring to begin a phase 1 drilling program.

About the Dixie Flats- North Star Gold Project:

The Dixie Flats-North Star Project (the "Property") is located on the east side of the Piñon Mountains, 21 air-miles south of the City of Elko in northeast Nevada. It is a combination of two claim blocks, the Dixie Flats group of claims and the North Star group of claims. The Property is comprised of a total of 236 total unpatented mineral claims on Federal land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

The Property lies on the southern margin of the Carlin Trend, a northwest-trending belt of sediment-hosted gold deposits that makes up the greatest geographic concentration of gold deposits in North America, with reported production of more than 92.5 million ounces of gold since 1961 (Muntean, 2019). The Dixie Flats-North Star Project is underlain by rocks known to host gold mineralization on the Carlin Trend, and surface sampling has shown anomalous gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, and mercury levels in rock, soil, and biogeochemical samples from the Property, which is a characteristic geochemical signature of Carlin-Type gold deposits.

The Dixie Flats - North Star Project is approximately three miles south of Newmont Mining Company's Emigrant Springs Mine, which finished open pit production in 2018, and approximately 4.5 miles southeast of the past producing Rain Mine. Both of these deposits are hosted in dissolution breccia zones at the contact between the Webb mudstone, the basal unit of the overlying assemblage, and the underlying Devils Gate limestone. Prior exploration on the Dixie -North Star Project has been focused on delineating this contact at depth and discovering possible extensions to the regional structures controlling mineralization at the Rain and Emigrant Mines and their demonstrated extension to the Dixie Flats - North Star Project. The information on the adjacent projects is taken from publicly available sources and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Dixie Flats - North Star Project.

Additional information on the Dixie Flats - North Star Gold Project can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Dixie Flats-Northstar Gold Exploration Property", Elko, Nevada, dated September 21, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.Sedar.com.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Seth Cude, P.G., R.M., M.Sc., C.P.G. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1: Primary NNE-SSW structure, refined through the new CSAMT geophysical investigation, with drillholes targeting the potential extension of known mineralization.



Figure 2: Potential crosscutting feeder structure, refined through the new CSAMT geophysical investigation, with drillholes targeting the potential extension of known mineralization.



