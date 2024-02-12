

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK) Monday reported its fiscal year 2023 net income of 1.983 billion euros, down from 2.009 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 2.77 euro, down from 2.81 euros a year ago.



Segment operating income was 3.572 billion euros, up from 3.396 billion euros last year. Operating margin rose to 12.6% from 11.9% a year ago.



Sales were 28.343 billion euros, compared to 28.590 billion euros last year.



