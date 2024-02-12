

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Monday with traders making cautious moves ahead of U.S. inflation data, which is likely to provide more clarity about the outlook for Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.



Investors also looked ahead to speeches from a slew of Fed officials this week.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.90 in the Asian session, climbed to 104.28 around late morning, before paring gains and easing to 104.08, down marginally from the previous close.



Gold futures for April ended lower by $5.70 at $2,033.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.173 at $22.767 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7240 per pound, gaining $0.0425.



Consumer price inflation in the U.S. is expected to have eased slightly in January, but likely to remain above the central bank's annual 2% target.



Data on producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production are also due this week.



Slightly easing concerns about the tensions in the Middle East contributed as well to the drop in gold prices.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken