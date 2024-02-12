

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled roughly flat on Monday as demand concerns outweighed potential supply disruptions. The dollar's recovery from lower levels weighed as well on crude oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March settled at $76.92 a barrel, up $0.08 from the previous close.



Brent crude futures ended down $0.19 at $82.00 a barrel.



Concerns about the outlook for oil demand from China amid a surge in electric vehicle sales there hurt oil prices.



Meanwhile, there are concerns about possible disruptions in trade and crude supplies due to the U.S. and UK ramping up airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries reportedly damaged Russia's Lukoil PJSC facility in Volgograd, which processes more than 5% of Russia's total crude processing volume.



