

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent Bloomberg report, a new book called 'Battle for the Bird' by journalist Kurt Wagner delves into the internal power struggles at Twitter, which is now known as X, over the last few years.



The book, which is set to launch on February 20, sheds light on Elon Musk's pursuit of acquiring Twitter, which was more personal than professional.



An excerpt from the book reveals that Musk had unsuccessfully petitioned Parag Agrawal, who was Twitter's former CEO at the time to remove the Twitter account @ElonJet handle, managed by 21-year-old college student Jack Sweeney that tracked his private plane, which led him to start buying Twitter shares soon after Agrawal's refusal.



Eventually, Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 after facing setbacks in his attempts to join the board of directors.



Since Musk's acquisition, Agrawal, along with other top executives, has been dismissed and a significant number of Twitter employees have left the company. After his acquisition, Sweeney's account was eventually suspended.



Recently, Jack Sweeney made headlines for allegedly tracking musician Taylor Swift's jet activity, prompting Swift's legal team to issue a cease-and-desist letter. The letter cited concerns about stalking and harassment and stated that there was 'no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control'. This incident has raised concerns about privacy and online harassment.



