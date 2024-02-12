

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $259 million, or $7.10 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $10.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.76 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $259 Mln. vs. $423 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.10 vs. $10.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



