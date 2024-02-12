

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):



Earnings: -$7 million in Q4 vs. -$7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $457 million in Q4 vs. $452 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.57



