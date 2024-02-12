

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$291 million in Q4 vs. -$104 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.02 in Q4 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $135 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.36 per share Revenue: $5.12 billion in Q4 vs. $5.37 billion in the same period last year.



