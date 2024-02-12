

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $138.40 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $92.31 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $138.4 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $138.40 Mln. vs. $92.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.93 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



