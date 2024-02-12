

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Monday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.



FFO totaled $134.9 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to $129.0 million, or $1.58 per share last year.



Profit declined to $62.1 million or $0.76 per share from last year's $113.7 million or $1.40 per share.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $0.66 per share.



Revenue increased to $291.5 million from $280.05 million prior year.



Looking ahead, the company estimates FFO per share of $6.65 to $6.87 and earnings per share of $2.72 to $2.94 for the fiscal year 2024.



