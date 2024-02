WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $61.0 million or $0.32 per share, compared to $493.3 million or $2.57 per share last year.



Adjusted profit for the quarter as $8.0 million or $0.04 per share, down from $19.95 million or $0.10 per share.



Funds From Operations attributable to common shareholders was $121.1 million or $0.62 per share, compared to $176.5 million or $0.91 per share last year.



Adjusted FFO for the quarter was $123.8 million or $0.63 per share, down from $139.0 million or $0.72 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $441.9 million, down from $446.9 million last year.



