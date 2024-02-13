

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) has entered into an agreement with PathAI to expand digital pathology capabilities for companion diagnostics. The collaboration helps advance precision medicine by bringing together AI-interpretation and companion diagnostics, increasing patient access to targeted treatments, Roche said in a statement on Tuesday.



As per the terms of the deal, PathAI will exclusively work with Roche Tissue Diagnostics to develop AI-enabled digital pathology algorithms in the companion diagnostics space.



Roche Tissue Diagnostics will work exclusively with PathAI for a pre-specified term as the sole external algorithm development company for AI-powered companion diagnostics, while retaining the ability to continue to develop its own algorithms for companion diagnostics. PathAI will retain the ability to freely develop algorithms outside of companion diagnostics.



Algorithms developed under this agreement will be deployed using Roche's Digital Pathology solution.



Under a previous agreement from October of 2021, the companies jointly developed an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. The workflow allows PathAI image analysis algorithms to be accessed within Roche's navify Digital Pathology software platform.



