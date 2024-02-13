CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to Casgevy, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy. Casgevy is approved for the treatment of patients who are 12 years of age and older with severe sickle cell disease characterized by recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, for whom hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is appropriate and a human leukocyte antigen matched related hematopoietic stem cell donor is not available, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company noted that more than 8,000 patients 12 years of age and older with severe sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia may be eligible for treatment.
Vertex said it has secured early access for eligible transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia patients in France ahead of the national reimbursement process. The company continues to engage with hospitals experienced in stem cell transplantation to establish a network of independently operated authorized treatment centers (ATCs) for the administration of CASGEVY. There are currently three activated ATCs in the EU and Vertex plans to activate a total of approximately 25 centers across Europe.
In December 2023, Vertex said that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for the conditional approval of Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, for the treatment of severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
