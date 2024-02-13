

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom major Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Tuesday announced that the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency or MSB has procured a 5G core network to develop Rakel G2. The financial details of the transaction are not yet known.



Rakel G2 is a critical communications network for Sweden's public safety and emergency services including national defense purposes.



The implementation of the new core network will start in 2024.



As per the company, the communications network will help police, fire brigades, emergency medical services and military organizations to collaborate effectively during crises and emergencies, enhanced by secure and fast means of sharing voice, data, images, and video.



The core 5G network initially will complement the existing national radio communications system Rakel, which supports more than 650 organizations spanning a range of authorities.



On Monday, Ericsson shares closed at SEK 56.99, down 0.31% in Stockholm.



