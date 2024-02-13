

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $216.2 million, or $5.04 per share. This compares with $286.4 million, or $5.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215.5 million or $5.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $6.77 billion from $6.70 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $216.2 Mln. vs. $286.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.04 vs. $5.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.95 -Revenue (Q4): $6.77 Bln vs. $6.70 Bln last year.



