

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Uncertainty about the Fed's monetary policy trajectory lingers despite markets expecting the inflation readings from the U.S. to reveal a cooling in cost pressures. Data released earlier showed unemployment rate in the U.K. recording an unexpected decline.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. Major European benchmarks are also trading in negative territory. Asian shares closed mixed in thin holiday trade.



The Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices gained amidst a renewed focus on the political crisis in the Middle East. Gold prices rebounded after successive losses. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,754.80, down 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,005.10, down 0.33% Germany's DAX at 16,942.18, down 0.56% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,553.75, down 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 7,662.16, down 0.36% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,704.25, down 0.89% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,963.97, up 2.97% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,603.60, down 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,865.90, up 1.28% (February 8) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 15,746.58, down 0.83% (February 8)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0774, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2666, up 0.31% USD/JPY at 149.50, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6520, down 0.14% USD/CAD at 1.3448, up 0.00% Dollar Index at 104.14, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.176%, up 0.07% Germany at 2.3515%, down 1.20% France at 2.856%, down 1.24% U.K. at 4.1135%, up 0.67% Japan at 0.719%, down 0.90%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $82.87, up 1.06%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $77.70, up 1.01%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,041.20, up 0.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $49,910.26, up 3.99% Ethereum at $2,668.05, up 7.43% Solana at $114.03, up 8.79% BNB at $326.74, up 2.93% XRP at $0.5296, up 2.14%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

