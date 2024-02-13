

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A):



Earnings: $103.3 million in Q4 vs. -$590.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.48 in Q4 vs. -$2.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $257.4 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.12 per share Revenue: $2.79 billion in Q4 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

