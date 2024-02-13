Peraso, Inc.: Peraso mmWAVE Enables High Speed Train-to-Station Communication on Chinese Rail System

Jaguar Wave Begins Live Field Trials of mmWave Radio Product Line for Rail Communications.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Peraso Inc., (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), today announced that Jaguar Wave Technology has begun live field trials of a 60 GHz mmWave radio system on a major Chinese railway system in central-western China.

Jaguar Wave's JW-TAU6002 radio utilizes Peraso's X720 chipset to provide up to 2 Gbps high speed data communication as the train approaches within 1km of the station. Designed specifically for Fixed Wireless Access products, the X720 operates over the entire 57-71 GHz unlicensed band with unmatched transmit output power and avoids the impact of atmospheric absorption that can often limit range.

"Jaguar Wave is opening an opportunity for Peraso's mmWave technology to have an impact on the vast Chinese rail system," said Ben Liu, Peraso's General Manager for APAC. "Requirements for rail systems are very stringent and the qualification process will take several months. We are confident in Jaguar Wave's product and will work closely with them to complete the qualification process."

As the system operates at 60 GHz, it is not interfered with by Wi-F networks. Furthermore, the narrow beam pattern provided by Peraso's antenna minimizes the impact of "signal clutter," which can be present in train stations due to reflections from metal, concrete and glass surfaces.

"Telemetry and video security systems on-board accumulate a large amount of data as the train travels between stations," explained James Li, Jaguar Wave CRO. "Peraso's 60 GHz solution facilitates the download of 10 gigabytes of data, even as the train is moving, so that the time stopped in the station is minimized."

Jaguar Wave has already introduced multiple products utilizing Peraso's 60 GHz technology. Markets addressed by these products include data backhaul, smart city connectivity, security and surveillance, smart factories and disaster contingency back-up networking.

Critical features of the Jaguar Wave products include:

High bandwidth, with data rates exceeding 2Gbps

Low latency

Easy installation with automatic beamforming

Low cost of installation and ownership

Small antenna size with small visual impact

Interference resistance with mmWave frequencies and anti-interference technology

Secure data and management traffic

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Shenzhen Jaguar Wave Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in 2016, Jaguar Wave is dedicated to development and application of mmWave in all scenarios. Faster, Smarter, Trustworthy is the core of mmWave technology and our mission is to make it more user friendly. More than 30+ pending patents and a multi-million dollar in-house laboratory operated by Ph.D team gives Jaguar Wave a competitive edge and we are committed to become the leader of 5G mmWave technology in China. Visit www.jaguarwave.com

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

