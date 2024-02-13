

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) said, for full year 2024, the company projects: adjusted EPS in a range of $10.25 - $11.00, a 24% increase from 2022. Earnings per share is projected in a range of $9.45 - $10.20. Revenue is anticipated to increase in the high-single to low-double-digit percent range.



For medium term, the company anticipates low-double-digit percent growth in adjusted EPS; and at least 10% revenue growth.



Fourth quarter bottom line came in at $340 million, or $1.85 per share compared with $246 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Adjusted EPS was $2.19 compared to $1.60. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter revenue rose 14.7% to $1.48 billion from $1.29 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.48 billion in revenue.



Shares of Moody's are down 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken