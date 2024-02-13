

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said it will invest $500 million to lower prices following the merger with Albertsons starting day one following the merger close. The company will also invest $1.3 billion to improve Albertsons' stores following the transaction.



Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Kroger, said: 'We know this model works because we've been doing it successfully for many years, and this is exactly what this merger will bring customers - lower prices and more fresh, affordable choices.'



The Kroger Co. noted that it has invested to lower prices consistently since 2003, resulting in $5 billion in customer savings.



