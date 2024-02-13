WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Shares Strong 2023 Preliminary Results and Announces Strategic Priorities for 2024

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), today announced positive operational and financial results for 2023 and shared its priorities for a robust 2024.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Based on preliminary, unaudited financial results, WidePoint anticipates meeting its revenue guidance of $103 million to $108 million for the full year 2023. Highlights and preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 include:

Full year 2023 Revenues of approximately $106 million

26th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

Sequential quarter-over-quarter growth in Adjusted EBITDA for 2023

Cashflow positive in Q4 2023 (Cashflow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures)

Ended 2023 with approximately $6.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no bank debt

2023 Operational and Product Development Highlights

In 2023, WidePoint strategically enhanced its product development initiatives to strengthen and broaden operational capabilities. Milestones and achievements include:

The Intelligent Telecommunications Management System (ITMS) has reached the In-Process status under FedRAMP

Opened two new locations for issuing Identity & Access Management credentials

Offered credential issuance for ECA and NFI PIV-I Credentials and ECA Medium Hardware Credentials in Columbus, Ohio, Fairfax, Virginia, and Hampton, Virginia

ECA credentials issued at more than 18,000 unique enterprises including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, colleges and universities, private and public research organizations, healthcare organizations, and banks and financial institutions

The Unified Communication Analytics Application is now in the Microsoft Marketplace

2024 Financial Outlook

Building upon a robust fourth quarter marked by material new contract awards in Q4, WidePoint sustains its momentum with a substantial federal contract backlog totaling $359 million as of December 31, 2023. Fueled by this backlog and strong demand, WidePoint forecasts double-digit percentage growth in the high teens for both top-line revenue and managed services revenue, in addition to being cash flow positive for the full year 2024.

Management Commentary

"This past year was pivotal for WidePoint, as evidenced by our strong financial performance and strategic operational achievements of organic growth," said WidePoint CEO Jin Kang. "Not only do we expect to reach the higher end of our revenue guidance, but we also achieved cash flow positivity by the year's end and anticipate continuing this trend throughout 2024. Our continued focus on sales and marketing initiatives has yielded fruitful results with a robust pipeline. The consistent renewal rates of contracts underscore our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers' privacy through our enterprise solutions. The performance seen this past year prompted us to increase investments in sales and marketing efforts to sustain our positive momentum into 2024. Additionally, pipelines for all our business solutions have created synergistic opportunities for cross-selling and upselling, further propelling WidePoint's overall growth trajectory. We also see customers reengaging with us as the COVID pandemic recedes. Customers are focusing more resources on mobile security and increasingly, understanding the value of WidePoint's most secure IAM solutions and our zero-trust security model. The prioritization on security and a growing understanding about the differentiation of WidePoint's solutions are providing additional tailwinds for our business."

2024 Outlook and Strategic Priorities

WidePoint's capital investments made throughout 2023 have for the most part been completed and the company does not expect to see material capital expenditures in 2024. The completion of key capital investments, including establishment of hybrid issuance capabilities, and the successful deployment of the Unified Communication Analytics Application, now in the Microsoft Marketplace, are pivotal drivers anticipated to fuel the company's long-term growth. Additionally, the investment in the Intelligent Technology Management System continues to yield positive results as ITMS nears its final FedRAMP Authorized designation, as well as our hot COOP site nearing completion; both projected for completion in the first half of 2024.

In 2023, WidePoint made significant progress in strengthening its sales and marketing efforts, deploying a robust strategy to expand its market presence. Despite facing challenging macro-economic headwinds, the company strategically maneuvered through these obstacles by concentrating its efforts on capturing higher margin contracts. This targeted approach enabled WidePoint to sustain its competitive advantage while mitigating the effects of external economic fluctuations.

In 2024, WidePoint remains committed to advancing its sales and marketing initiatives, with plans to allocate additional resources and budget toward enhancing its staff and capabilities. Specifically, WidePoint will seize the current momentum gained in Q4 2023 by adding an additional senior level commercial sales resource, an established Federal Business Development resource with a proven track record within the D.C. area, and a Vendor-Partner Manager for the expansion of strategic partners in 2024. WidePoint remains dedicated to safeguarding its customers' right to privacy through the application of its TM2 solutions, notably the IAM solutions to uphold the highest standards of security and confidentiality for its customers. Cybersecurity has never been more critical and WidePoint is positioned to tackle this epidemic of security breaches through the convergence of WidePoint Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Identity and Access Management (IAM). Adoption of a Zero Trust environment for the B2B and D2C world is not an optional feature, it is a must, and WidePoint's IAM solution is the basis for Zero Trust.

Within the K-12 sector, WidePoint continues to seize opportunities, having collaborated with various school districts conducting pilots across three states. The company recently engaged with a subject matter expert within K-12 to facilitate a partnership program aimed at integrating WidePoint's IAM solutions into existing offerings for numerous K-12 entities, accelerating market penetration. WidePoint remains committed to enhancing the overall solutions provided during the pilot phase to ensure readiness for market launch through this partnership program to protect the most at-risk demographic of our population.

All of WidePoint's business solutions continue to contribute significantly to the company's overall success. As such, all of the business solutions experienced growth year-over-year and see this trend continuing throughout 2024. Each business solution is an integrated layer in WidePoint's full set of TM2 solutions that provides opportunities for cross-selling and upselling to spur on additional growth. These business solutions continue to play a crucial role in strengthening WidePoint's competitive edge and unlocking additional pathways for business growth and development.

Further details and discussion of operational and financial results will be included in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings release and conference call.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

