

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX (RTX), was awarded an F100 engine performance-based logistics (PBL) sustainment contract by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



The contract, with a base value of $355 million, is the third consecutive PBL contract Pratt & Whitney and DAPA have signed since 2012, offering on-going maintenance support for the Republic of Korea Air Force's (ROKAF) F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.



'For just over a decade, we have worked with DAPA on these performance-based logistics contracts to establish a more strategic sustainment solution for the ROKAF fighter fleet,' said Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney. 'These contracts are a win-win for both customers and industry because they offer more efficient affordability and availability.'



Sustainment work began in December of 2023 and will run through the second half of 2027.



