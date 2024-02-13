Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905441 | ISIN: US7075691094 | Ticker-Symbol: PN1
Tradegate
13.02.24
16:35 Uhr
21,080 Euro
-0,635
-2,92 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,28021,37018:26
21,29021,38018:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PENN ENTERTAINMENT
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC21,080-2,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.