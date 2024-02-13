Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Tapestry, Inc.: Kate Spade New York Launches Mental Health First Aid at Work Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.


ksny will be providing the training to over 900 of the brand's store leaders this year

kate spade new york is proud to join its partner, the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, in the launch of its new industry-specific training programs, Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) at Work, designed to teach employees across various industries how to recognize and respond to colleagues who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge in the workplace.

As an early adopter of the MHFA at Work for Retail program, kate spade new york will be providing the training to over 900 of the brand's store leaders this year. And in supporting this important work, kate spade new york hopes that more organizations will join the effort.

"By investing in skills-based mental health training, employers can take an active role and help shift the conversation in the workplace from stigma to support, creating a culture that embraces the wellbeing of all employees," said Tramaine EL-Amin, vice president, Mental Health First Aid.

kate spade new york has partnered with the National Council over the past five years to offer MHFA training to employees across the US, as well as to various nonprofit community partners.

"We believe that mental health is a fundamental human right, and know the foundational importance it has to our overall empowerment, especially in the workplace," said Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Social Impact, kate spade new york.

Learn more about the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

