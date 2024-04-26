Tapestry, Inc.: Style and Sustainability in Every Stitch at Tapestry

Written by Brigid Hogan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.

Originally published by Built In

Imagine for a moment that you're facing down your closet and getting ready to leave the house. Whether you're choosing a bag that will fit your laptop en route to the office or the right boots for a snowy evening out, there's never just one concern in mind.

Each choice possesses multiple facets: Does it fit your personal style? Does it suit the occasion, the weather and the needs of your day?

At Tapestry, these considerations are foundational to each item created by the Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman brands. But there's another core tenet to consider: sustainability.

Continue reading here.

Image: Tapestry

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com