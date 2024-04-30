Tapestry, Inc.: A Sartorial Take on Social Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.

Tapestry's Stuart Weitzman launches capsule collection with Mercado Global pairing traditional, artisanal handcrafted fabrics with modern footwear design

Stuart Weitzman, part of Tapestry's iconic house of brands, is proud to partner with Mercado Global, a women's empowerment and ethical fashion non-profit, for their Spring 2024 Collection. The collaboration was born from the idea of pairing traditional, artisanal handcrafted fabrics with modern footwear design. Stuart Weitzman's designers created a limited-edition ikat print jacquard textile crafted by the non-profit's partner Indigenous artisanal communities in Latin America, specifically women artisans in Guatemala.

To craft the fabric, the artisans first dye specific areas of the yarn using the resist-dyeing technique to create the distinctive ikat pattern. Then, drawing upon centuries-old craftsmanship of Latin American textiles, they loom weave the dyed yarn into fabric. The fabric is shipped to the Stuart Weitzman shoemaking factories in Spain, where their team of expert artisans craft them into our newest sandal silhouettes for spring.

The partnership is more than a design venture: Incorporating textiles made by Indigenous artisanal communities in Latin America into luxury pieces represents a powerful step towards a future where ethical production methods and elevated design seamlessly intertwine in the fashion industry.

"This partnership with Stuart Weitzman not only provides work opportunities to women artisans in Guatemala, but it also brings the cultural significance of traditional Latin American handmade textiles to the forefront," says Mercado Global Founder & Executive Director, Ruth Álvarez-DeGolia. "It celebrates and helps further preserve a centuries-old tradition, and we are thrilled to be able to bring this history of craftsmanship to Stuart Weitzman's own storied history of craftsmanship in luxury footwear."

This collaboration stays true to the brand's social impact purpose of empowering strength in communities, and, as the first time partnering with Indigenous artisans in Latin America, it also resonates with the brand's ethos of creating beautiful, artisan-crafted accessories designed to inspire confidence.

"As a global brand that stands for uplifting women around the world, Stuart Weitzman is proud to partner with Mercado Global and support the empowerment of Indigenous women artisans in Guatemala to make meaningful change in their communities," says Stuart Weitzman CEO & Brand President, Giorgio Sarné.

The styles are available to shop on stuartweitzman.com, in select Stuart Weitzman boutiques around the globe and in select Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom locations.

