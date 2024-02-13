Anzeige
WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Technology-powered talent acquisition firm Caldwell Partners International (TSX:CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 13, 2024 there were 78 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 14,297,161 voting common shares, representing 48.37% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 11, 2024 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

On behalf of the shareholders, we thank Paul Daoust for his 11 years of dedicated service, and we welcome Terry Grayson-Caprio as the Compensation Committee Chair to the Board.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and appointment of auditors are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected
 Voted for Percentage Withheld from
Voting Percentage
C. Christopher Beck
 94.45% 5.55%
Terry Grayson-Caprio
 99.83% 0.17%
Darcy D. Morris
 98.06% 1.94%
Elias Vamvakas
 99.80% 0.20%
John N. Wallace
 99.82% 0.18%
John Young
 92.77% 7.23%
Rosemary Zigrossi
 99.85% 0.15%
2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed
 Voted for Percentage Withheld from
Voting Percentage
The shareholders appointed KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
 99.94% 0.06%

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, President and CFO
cbeck@caldwell.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
