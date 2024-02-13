

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $161.17 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $128.76 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $262.63 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $995.02 million from $927.78 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.59 - $1.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $980 - $1000 Mln



