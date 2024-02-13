Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
13.02.24
16:00 Uhr
10,960 Euro
-0,565
-4,90 %
13.02.2024 | 22:26
CNH Industrial: CNH Showcases Latest Sustainable Innovations at AGROmashEXPO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / CNH brand New Holland, together with its partner AGROTEC Magyarország Kft recently participated in the biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary, AGROmashEXPO. The event took place at the Budapest Congress and Exhibition Center from January 24 to 27, 2024.

The brand displayed its latest innovation including the brand new CR11 Combine Harvester. First unveiled at Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, it was presented this time in its track version featuring the signature yellow color, updated to a more modern look and feel.

The New Holland T7.340 HD with PLM Intelligence was also featured, taking home a Special International Product Development Award in the Machining category. The winners were announced in mid-December 2023.

On the New Holland stand, visitors of AGROmashEXPO witnessed the T8.435 Genesis SmartTrax tractor with Auto Command transmission, the premium tractor from the T8 range that first adopted the most sophisticated Precision Land Management packages, representing one of the most advanced models in the New Holland high horsepower tractor portfolio.

CNH's attendance and recognition at AGROmashEXPO is testament to the company's commitment to sustainable product innovation for the future of farmers everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

