

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $150.67 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $68.10 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $3.15 billion from $2.92 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $150.67 Mln. vs. $68.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $3.15 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year.



