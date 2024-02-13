

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):



Earnings: $313.46 million in Q4 vs. $284.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q4 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.71 per share Revenue: $4.38 billion in Q4 vs. $3.59 billion in the same period last year.



