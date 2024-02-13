

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $86 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $545 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $86 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.72 last year.



