

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Welltower Inc. (WELL) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $83.9 million or $0.15 per share, compared to net loss of $3.7 million or $0.01 per share last year.



NAREIT FFO for the quarter was $491.9 million or $0.89 per share, compared to $358.0 million or $0.74 per share last year.



Normalized FFO for the quarter was $529.6 million or $0.96 per share, compared to $404.2 million or $0.83 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.75 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.26 per share on revenues of $1.75 billion.



